Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Cold front will slowly slide through the region today, setting off some showers and storms, mainly morning. Some clearing in Erie by later in the afternoon. High pressure will give us nice weather for tomorrow, with a warm up again into the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.36″/ Month: 1.72″ / Normal: 1.85″ / Year: 25.89″ / Normal: 28.21″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset 7:30 PM Daylight: 12 hours 29 minutes

Today:

Periods of showers and some storms. Precip ending in Erie by late morning, and by mid afternoon in Warren. Some clearing later in the afternoon

High: 69-74

Wind: S/SW 5-15, becoming N

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy evening, then clearing with fog after midnight

Low: 58-61 Erie… low 50s Elsewhere

Wind: Light and variable

