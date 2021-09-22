Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Strong low pressure system and cold front will approach the region today. It will set off some showers and storms at times. Some PM sun is possible, though, with a “dry slot” expected to develop. This should allow us to have another warm day. The low will give us better chances of showers and gusty storms this evening as it passes through.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 2.41″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 26.58″ / Normal: 29.30″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:17 PM Daylight: 12 hours 9 minutes

TODAY:

Showery periods and a chance of thunderstorms.

High: 74-78

Wind: S-SE 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some with gusty winds and very heavy rainfall

Low: 53-58

Wind: S 10-20 G30 Lakeshore

