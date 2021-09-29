Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Another decent day for the region with high pressure in general control, though may get a few early sprinkles. Similar forecast for tomorrow as we stay in a general cool pattern for the next few days.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 4.02″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.38″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 7:05 PM Daylight: 11 hours 49 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny. A few areas of drizzle possible this morning

High: 66-70.

Wind: NW/NE 5-10.

Tonight:

Patchy clouds in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a passing shower or some drizzle later

Low: 52 Erie… 43-47 inland.

Wind: NNE Near 5, then 5-15 late.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.