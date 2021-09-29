Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Another decent day for the region with high pressure in general control, though may get a few early sprinkles. Similar forecast for tomorrow as we stay in a general cool pattern for the next few days. 

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 4.02″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.38″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 7:05 PM Daylight: 11 hours 49 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny. A few areas of drizzle possible this morning

High: 66-70.

Wind: NW/NE 5-10.

Tonight:

Patchy clouds in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a passing shower or some drizzle later

Low: 52 Erie… 43-47 inland.

Wind: NNE Near 5, then 5-15 late.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News