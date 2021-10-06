Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

More sun overall today with a warmer flow overall. This flow will continue into tomorrow, with most of the precipitation staying to the west. Weak low pressure will slide into the region Friday, increasing the chances of showers
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 0.62″ / Year: 28.34″ / Normal: 31.40″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 6:53 PM Daylight: 11 hours 30 minutes
TODAY:
Some Patchy Fog in the morning, otherwise, partly to mostly sunny and warm.
High: 73-77
Wind: East 5-10.
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy Erie. Some low clouds and fog inland, especially eastern mountains. May get some patchy drizzle there as well
Low: 64 Erie/55-59 Inland and Mountains.
Wind: E-SE 5
