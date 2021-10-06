Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

More sun overall today with a warmer flow overall. This flow will continue into tomorrow, with most of the precipitation staying to the west. Weak low pressure will slide into the region Friday, increasing the chances of showers

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 0.62″ / Year: 28.34″ / Normal: 31.40″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 6:53 PM Daylight: 11 hours 30 minutes

TODAY:

Some Patchy Fog in the morning, otherwise, partly to mostly sunny and warm.

High: 73-77

Wind: East 5-10.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy Erie. Some low clouds and fog inland, especially eastern mountains. May get some patchy drizzle there as well

Low: 64 Erie/55-59 Inland and Mountains.

Wind: E-SE 5

