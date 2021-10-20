Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Another tranquil day for the region as high pressure off the east coast circulates warmer air into our area. As the high drifts east, an approaching cold front will set off some showers and possible storms tomorrow. This will be followed by much cooler air Friday into the weekend.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.52″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 30.24″ / Normal: 33.42″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 6:31 PM Daylight: 10 hours 52 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny skies and warmer
High: 67-71
Wind: SW 10-20 Lakeshore/5-10 Inland & Mountains
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy skies
Low: 56 Erie… Near 50 inland and mountains
Wind: SW 8-15
