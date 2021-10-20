Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Another tranquil day for the region as high pressure off the east coast circulates warmer air into our area. As the high drifts east, an approaching cold front will set off some showers and possible storms tomorrow. This will be followed by much cooler air Friday into the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.52″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 30.24″ / Normal: 33.42″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 6:31 PM Daylight: 10 hours 52 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies and warmer

High: 67-71

Wind: SW 10-20 Lakeshore/5-10 Inland & Mountains

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy skies

Low: 56 Erie… Near 50 inland and mountains

Wind: SW 8-15

