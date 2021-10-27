Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Coastal low will gradually move east today. Some early drizzle will lead to some PM clearing. High pressure ridge will give us a nice looking fall day tomorrow, before the next weather system spreads rain back into the region by Friday

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.22″/ Month: 4.40″ / Normal: 3.69″ / Year: 32.12″ / Normal: 34.37″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 6:21 PM Daylight: 10 hours 33 minutes

Today:

Morning clouds/fog and some drizzle early. Gradual breaks for the afternoon, mainly Erie to Meadville

High: 55-59.

Wind: NNE 5-15.

Tonight:

Patchy clouds

Low: 42-46 Erie… 35-40 inland.

Wind: Becoming E 5-10 Erie…Light/variable inland

