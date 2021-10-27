Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Coastal low will gradually move east today. Some early drizzle will lead to some PM clearing. High pressure ridge will give us a nice looking fall day tomorrow, before the next weather system spreads rain back into the region by Friday
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.22″/ Month: 4.40″ / Normal: 3.69″ / Year: 32.12″ / Normal: 34.37″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 6:21 PM Daylight: 10 hours 33 minutes
Today:
Morning clouds/fog and some drizzle early. Gradual breaks for the afternoon, mainly Erie to Meadville
High: 55-59.
Wind: NNE 5-15.
Tonight:
Patchy clouds
Low: 42-46 Erie… 35-40 inland.
Wind: Becoming E 5-10 Erie…Light/variable inland
