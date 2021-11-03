Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Lake effect bands will continue to affect the region through tomorrow. Little expected for Erie, with some light accumulations possible snow belts. Temperatures will stay on the cool side. Weather improves for Friday into the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.09″/ Month: 0.23″ / Normal: 0.27″ / Year: 34.24″ / Normal: 35.33″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: Trace / Normal: 0.3″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 0.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:56 AM / Sunset 6:12 PM Daylight: 10 hours 16 minutes

TODAY:

Chilly with periods of light rain or some sleet north of I-90. Occasional wet snow/rain/sleet mix south of I-90 into the eastern mountains and south to Meadville through mid morning, then scattered light rain/sleet. Up to an inch possible

High: Near 45 Erie and 39-44 inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 8-15

TONIGHT:

Rain and snow showers redeveloping…snow accumulation a slushy coating to an inch mainly south of I-90 to just north of Edinboro/Corry. Less than an inch elsewhere inland/mountains. Little for Erie

Low: Near 35 Erie and 26-32 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-15

