Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Cold front has moved east. The sun will come out again today, though on the cool side with the light northerly wind. Approaching frontal system will ramp up the temps and the wind tomorrow. Showers with the front tomorrow night. Still expect cooler air for the weekend with some wet snow at times, mainly belts.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00/ Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 1.15″ / Year: 34.57″ / Normal: 36.21″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 1.7″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 1.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 5:04 PM Daylight: 9 hours 59 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny (Clouds clear out early morning eastern mountains)

High: 54-58

Wind: NW-NE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Becoming breezy late. Brief shower possible

Low: 48-51 Erie and 38-44 inland and mountains.

Wind: E-SE 5-15, increasing to 10-20 late

