Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will come back north as a warm front today, setting off some afternoon showers or storms. Back to very warm and humid conditions tonight and tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.81″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 25.17″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 8:03 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 22 Minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny…Scattered PM showers or storms

High: 81-85

Wind: Variable to SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Warm and muggy. Some showers/storms in the evening. Chance of showers/storms rest of the night

Low: 73 Erie….60s inland

Winds: SW 10-15

