Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will come back north as a warm front today, setting off some afternoon showers or storms. Back to very warm and humid conditions tonight and tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.81″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 25.17″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 8:03 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 22 Minutes
WEDNESDAY:
Partly Sunny…Scattered PM showers or storms
High: 81-85
Wind: Variable to SW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Warm and muggy. Some showers/storms in the evening. Chance of showers/storms rest of the night
Low: 73 Erie….60s inland
Winds: SW 10-15