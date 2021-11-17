Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Combination of approaching cold front and high pressure to our east will set up a strong southerly flow of air today. Despite cloudiness, temps should still break 60. The cold front will pass through early morning tomorrow, bringing a return to cooler temps and rain showers. Lake effect wet snow showers tomorrow night.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 1.94″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 35.95″ / Normal: 37.06″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 3.7″ / Season: 0.3″ / Normal: 3.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset 4:58 PM Daylight: 9 hours 44 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some scattered morning showers possible. Breezy and milder

High: 60-65 Erie /55-60 inland and mountains.

Wind: S-SW 12-25 with locally higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Breezy with showers developing after midnight.

Low: Temps near 55 Erie, then drop into the 40s late. Mid 40s inland/mountains

Wind: S-SW 10-20, shifting NW late

