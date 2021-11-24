Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us nice weather for traveling today with decent sunshine and relatively mild temperatures. Approaching cold front will set off showers for Thanksgiving. As it passes, lake effect will kick into gear Friday, mainly in the traditional snow belts.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.03″/ Month: 2.68″ / Normal: 2.88″ / Year: 36.79″ / Normal: 37.93″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.6″/ Normal: 6.3″ / Season: 0.6″ / Normal: 6.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 hours 31 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and milder

High: Near 50 Erie and 44-48 inland and mountains.

Wind: S 10-15, some gusts to 25 lake shore

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Not as Cold. Chance of a few showers/flakes late

Low: Near 40 Erie and 32-37 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW-S 10-20

