Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Pretty tranquil today. Plenty of clouds with some sunshine breaking out at times. Weak system might squeeze out a few showers or flurries tonight. Temps get milder tomorrow as another weather system pulls warmer air from the south as it sets off some showers. 

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.03″/ Month: 3.79″ / Normal: 3.75″ / Year: 37.80″ / Normal: 38.81″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.5″/ Month: 5.0″/ Normal: 9.6″ / Season: 5.0″ / Normal: 9.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 hours 20 minutes

Wednesday:

Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower or a little drizzle possible

High: 39-44

Wind: W/SW 5-15.

Tonight:

Cloudy with scattered showers or some wet flakes of snow

Low: Near 40 Erie… 34-38 inland

Wind: SW 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake.

