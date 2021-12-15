Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Strong southerly breezes will continue to affect us into tomorrow. This will also keep our temperatures well above normal as well. Warm front will set off some scattered showers today, while a cold front will provide lift for some showers again tomorrow afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 39.55″ / Normal: 40.71″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 9.5″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 19.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 hours 8 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a good breeze. A few morning showers possible, with some scattered PM showers

High: 53-57 Erie/48-53 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 12-25 Gusts to 40 Near the Lake

TONIGHT:

Quite breezy and mild. May get a shower or two in the evening

Low: Near 55 Erie and 45-50 inland/mountains

Wind: S 12-25 G35 Lake

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.