Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weak front will set off some scattered snow showers today, with brisk winds and colder temps. Less than an inch expected. Next weather system will set off scattered snow or rain showers later tomorrow, with little expected. Still looks like mainly rain for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 2.83″ / Year: 40.29″ / Normal: 41.64″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 16.0″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 25.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 hours 7 minutes

TODAY:

Windy and turning colder. Periods of snow showers and flurries. Less than an inch expected most areas

Temps drop or hold from 30-35

Wind: W 12-25 G35 Erie

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with some light snow or flurries in the evening. Little additional accumulation. Some clearing later tonight

LOW: 25 Erie/17-22-20 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W 15-30…S 5-15

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.