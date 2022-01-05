Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Approaching frontal system will increase the winds today, and set off some scattered showers, which will chance to some light snow late today into tonight. Another front will set off some snow showers later tomorrow into Friday, with accumulations expected.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.51″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 4.3″ / Season: 7.4″ / Normal: 40.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:04 PM Daylight: 9 hours 14 minutes

TODAY:

Becoming windy with some showers at times this afternoon, changing to a little wet snow late. Less than an inch expected

High: 43 Erie/38-42 Inland & Mountains, falling late

Wind: W-SW 20-45

TONIGHT:

Blustery and Colder With Snow Showers…1-3″ Erie…Inch or less most other areas

Low: 21-25 Erie/Upper Teens Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 15-35 G45 Evening…12-25 G35 Late

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.