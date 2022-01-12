Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Clouds will thicken up ahead of the next weather system as a front approaches from the west. Expect a little precipitation from this front tonight as it passes.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: T”/ Month: 1.26″ / Normal: 1.35″ / Year: 1.26″ / Normal: 1.35″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: T”/ Month: 3.4″/ Normal: 11.9″ / Season: 10.5″ / Normal: 47.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:11 PM Daylight: 9 hours 29 minutes

TODAY:

Increasing cloudiness, breezy and milder

High: 36-40

Wind: SW-W 15-25 with higher gusts near the lake

TONIGHT:

Winds diminish. Scattered wet snow showers. Little accumulation expected

Low: Near 32 Erie and 25-30 inland and mountains.

Wind: S diminishing to 5-12

