Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Clouds will thicken up ahead of the next weather system as a front approaches from the west. Expect a little precipitation from this front tonight as it passes.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: T”/ Month: 1.26″ / Normal: 1.35″ / Year: 1.26″ / Normal: 1.35″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: T”/ Month: 3.4″/ Normal: 11.9″ / Season: 10.5″ / Normal: 47.9″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:11 PM Daylight: 9 hours 29 minutes
TODAY:
Increasing cloudiness, breezy and milder
High: 36-40
Wind: SW-W 15-25 with higher gusts near the lake
TONIGHT:
Winds diminish. Scattered wet snow showers. Little accumulation expected
Low: Near 32 Erie and 25-30 inland and mountains.
Wind: S diminishing to 5-12
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.