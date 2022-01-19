Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Temperatures slowly rising, with mainly light rain and snow rest of the day as a front approaches. This front will usher in much colder air tonight and tomorrow, but lake effect will be limited.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.13″ / Year: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.13″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.5″/ Month: 20.3″/ Normal: 19.5″ / Season: 27.4″ / Normal: 55.5″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 5:19 PM Daylight: 9 hours 35 minutes

Today:

Windy with a little rain or wet snow

High: 36-41

Wind: S-W 15-25 G35.

Tonight:

Colder with a few bands of lake effect snow showers and flurries. Generally an inch or less

Low: 17 Erie… 9-14 inland

Wind: NW-N 10-20

