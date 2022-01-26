Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Lake effect will continue to affect areas, mainly Erie county, through the morning. Good accumulations expected before it tapers off by midday. Getting very cold tonight. Next weather system will spread some snow in the region Thursday night into early Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 3.62″ / Normal: 2.85″ / Year: 3.82″ / Normal: 2.85″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 1.0″ / Month: 24.2″/ Normal: 26.4″ / Season: 31.3″ / Normal: 62.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 5:28 PM Daylight: 9 hours 49 minutes

TODAY:

Snow showers and some squalls Erie county into late morning. Another 1-3″ Erie, and 2-5″ snow belts. Farther south and east, occasional light snow and flurries may put down another inch. Snow diminishes this afternoon

Temps 14-18 Wind Chills: Single Digits to Zero

Wind: W-NW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Clearing and very cold

Low: 6 Erie/ +2 to -6 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S-SW 4-8, Except 10-20 Erie. Wind chills to -10

