Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Approaching cold front will set off rain showers later this afternoon. As the front passes, colder air will change the rain to snow. Strong storm system will set off more snow tomorrow into tomorrow night, before ending Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.09″ / Year: 3.91″ / Normal: 3.50″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″/ Normal: 0.8″ / Season: 41.3″ / Normal: 68.6″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 5:37 PM Daylight: 10 hours 4 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with increasing cloudiness. Some PM showers developing

High: 38-43

Wind: S 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Rain to Mix to Snow. 2-4″ Erie… down to 1-2″ Meadville to Warren

Low: 20s

Wind: N-NE 10-20 G25

