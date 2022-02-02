Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Approaching cold front will set off rain showers later this afternoon. As the front passes, colder air will change the rain to snow. Strong storm system will set off more snow tomorrow into tomorrow night, before ending Friday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.09″ / Year: 3.91″ / Normal: 3.50″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″/ Normal: 0.8″ / Season: 41.3″ / Normal: 68.6″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 5:37 PM Daylight: 10 hours 4 minutes
TODAY:
Breezy with increasing cloudiness. Some PM showers developing
High: 38-43
Wind: S 10-20.
TONIGHT:
Rain to Mix to Snow. 2-4″ Erie… down to 1-2″ Meadville to Warren
Low: 20s
Wind: N-NE 10-20 G25
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.