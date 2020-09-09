Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will continue to meander in the region today. It will make for a tricky temperature forecast again, especially Erie/Lakeshore. Even so, expect another warm and humid day. The front will slowly move south tonight into tomorrow, allowing for cooler temps. Little precipitation expected with the front.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.09 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 1.07″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 26.90″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 45 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid
High: 85-89 most areas…80-86 Lake shore
Wind: E/NE 5-15 near the lake…Variable 5 inland areas
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: Near 65 Erie/57-63 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Var-S 5-10
TOMORROW:
Mix sun and clouds. Chance of sct. showers
High: 77-81
Winds: Becoming NE 10-15
