Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will set off some pm showers today as temps rise well above freezing. Cooler air behind the front will set off some wet snow or mix tonight into tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.18″ / Month: 1.58″ / Normal: 0.70″ / Year: 5.49″ / Normal: 4.11″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 1.1″ / Month: 11.1″/ Normal: 6.2″ / Season: 52.4″ / Normal: 74.0″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 5:46 PM Daylight: 10 hours 22 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy…rain or snow showers possible at times midday into the afternoon

High: 39-44

Wind: SSW 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers through midnight, then some wet snow showers, especially toward daybreak. Up to a slushy inch possible in the belts.

Low: Near 32 Erie/ Upper 20sInland and Mountains

Wind: SW 10-20

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.