Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Nice warm up today with strong southerly winds boosting our highs well into the 50s. Large storm system will spread some showers tonight and a good amount of rain tomorrow. This will cause localized flooding. Freezing mix tomorrow night as the low passes, icing up the roads into early Friday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 1.30″ / Year: 5.71″ / Normal: 4.71″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: T” / Month: 11.4″/ Normal: 11.0″ / Season: 52.7″ / Normal: 78.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 5:55 PM Daylight: 10 hours 40 minutes

TODAY:

Partly Sunny/Windy/Warmer

High: 49-54

Wind: S 15-35 G45

TONIGHT:

Windy with some showers developing after midnight.

Low: 48 Erie/ 40-45 Inland and Mountains

Wind: S 15-35 and gusty

