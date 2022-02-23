Temperatures drop today as front has passed through. Backside light snow or flurries will fall, but not much accumulation expected. Little precipitation expected for tonight and tomorrow as we await a stronger weather system. This one will spread accumulating snow tomorrow night into at least Friday morning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.30″ / Month: 3.50″ / Normal: 1.93″ / Year: 7.41″ / Normal: 5.34″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″ / Month: 13.5″/ Normal: 15.6″ / Season: 54.8″ / Normal: 83.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 6:04 PM Daylight: 10 hours 59 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy, with a colder wind. Occasional light snow or flurries. Little accumulation expected.

High: Falling into the upper 20s

Wind: W-NW 15-30…10-20 by afternoon

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Colder. Some flurries after midnight

Low: Near 20 Erie/ Teens Inland and Mountains

Wind: N/NE 10-15

