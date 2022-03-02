Frontal system will gradually thicken the clouds today, with some rain possible near sunset. This front will set off some showers this evening, gradually changing to some wet snow before diminishing late. Light snow will linger into tomorrow with colder temps.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0,10″ / Year: 7.82″ / Normal: 6.03″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″ / Month: 13.9″/ Normal: 19.4″ / Season: 55.2″ / Normal: 87.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 6:12 PM Daylight: 11 hours 18 minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness. Some showers or wet flakes possible late

High: 38-44

Wind: W 5-10

TONIGHT:

Rain changing to wet snow in the evening, diminishing after midnight. Most areas getting an inch or less. Some snow belts getting 2″, mainly grassy areas. Sharply colder after midnight

Low: 19-24

Wind: SW-NW 5-15

