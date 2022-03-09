Low pressure will ride into Central Pennsylvania today, setting off a little mix of rain/snow for the day. Little accumulation most areas, except up to an inch in Warren county, mainly south of Warren. After that, weather looks pretty tame until Friday night into Saturday, with a mix, then snow likely.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : Trace / Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 0.80″ / Year: 8.38″ / Normal: 6.73″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : Trace/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 4.9″ / Season: 55.5″ / Normal: 92.1″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 6:20 PM Daylight: 11 hours 37 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Scattered light rain/snow from Erie to Edinboro/Corry. Better chances farther east in Warren county, where up to an inch of accumulation possible.

High: 36-43

Wind: SE-SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 28 Erie 23-26 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Light West

