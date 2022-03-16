Areas of fog near the lake this morning. Watch for some black ice in spots. Otherwise, high pressure gives us good sunshine today. Mild temperatures, though a lake breeze will keep things cool close to the lake. Keeping it mild through Friday, when a cold front will set off some late pm showers.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.99″ / Normal: 1.48″ / Year: 8.81″ / Normal: 7.41″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 8.8″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 96.0″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 7:28 PM Daylight: 11 hours 57 minutes

TODAY:

Some early fog near the lake, otherwise partly to Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 60-65…50s near the lake shore

Wind: S-SW 5-10, becoming N near the lake

TONIGHT:

Clear skies, then some clouds later

Low: Near 45 Erie/Near 40 Inland

Wind: S 5-10

