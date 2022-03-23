Approaching low pressure system will continue the showers today, with some thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening as the main front passes through. After a fairly mild Thursday, expect cooler air and some snow for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : Trace / Month: 1.54″ / Normal: 2.18″ / Year: 9.36″ / Normal: 8.11″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 11.8″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 99.0″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset 7:36 PM Daylight: 12 hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Quite breezy with periods of rain and some scattered PM storms possible

High: 54-57

Wind: SE 12-25 G35

TONIGHT:

Windy with showers and possible storms through midnight. Some showers continuing after midnight

Low: 42-46

Wind: SW 15-30…10-20 after midnight

