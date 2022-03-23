Approaching low pressure system will continue the showers today, with some thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening as the main front passes through. After a fairly mild Thursday, expect cooler air and some snow for the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : Trace / Month: 1.54″ / Normal: 2.18″ / Year: 9.36″ / Normal: 8.11″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 11.8″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 99.0″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset 7:36 PM Daylight: 12 hours 17 Minutes
TODAY:
Quite breezy with periods of rain and some scattered PM storms possible
High: 54-57
Wind: SE 12-25 G35
TONIGHT:
Windy with showers and possible storms through midnight. Some showers continuing after midnight
Low: 42-46
Wind: SW 15-30…10-20 after midnight
