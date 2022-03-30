Warm front will set off a mix of precipitation this morning. This mix will go to mainly light rain later this morning (midday in the eastern mountains). Temperatures will rise quickly this afternoon. It will stay mild tomorrow with some showers or a storm. Cooler Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 2.28″ / Normal: 2.87″ / Year: 10.10″ / Normal: 8.80″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 6.2″/ Normal: 14.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 101.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 7:44 PM Daylight: 12 hours 37 Minutes

TODAY:

Erie to Meadville: Light freezing mix early morning, going to mainly light rain by mid morning. Milder with some PM sun possible.

Warren/Chautauqua counties: Light freezing mix developing by mid morning, going to light rain by noon/early afternoon.

High: 60-64 Erie to Meadville….50s farther east.

Wind: SE-S 15-30

TONIGHT:

Breezy and milder with some showers possible late

Low: 55-60 Erie/47-54 Elsewhere

Wind: S 15-35.

