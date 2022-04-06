Approaching cold front will increase the winds today. It’s a southerly wind, and temps get well into the 60s. May set off some late day showers, but the better chance will be tonight as the front passes. Cooler for tomorrow but not too bad. Cool and more damp weather for Friday into the early part of the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.03″ / Month: 0.10″ / Normal: 0.56″ / Year: 10.40″ / Normal: 9.57″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: T”/ Normal: 1.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 102.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 7:52 PM Daylight: 12 hours 57 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy and mild. Mix of clouds and sun, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. May get some late day showers

High: 63-67

Wind: SE 10-20 G25-30 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Breezy with Showers and a Chance of Evening Thunder…Some Downpours possible

Low: 42-45

Wind: SSW 10-25

