Strong southerly winds will boost our highs into the 70s today. Small waves will pass through the area at times from midday into the afternoon, giving us a threat of some showers or storms. Best chances late afternoon. Cold front will pass tomorrow morning, keeping the threat of showers tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.16″ / Month: 1.19″ / Normal: 1.41″ / Year: 11.49″ / Normal: 10.42″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : T”/ Month: T”/ Normal: 1.8″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 103.5″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 8:00 PM Daylight: 13 hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness and windy. Warm with a chance of showers and storm midday into the afternoon. Best chances mid/late afternoon

High: Near 75

Wind: S 15-30 G35

TONIGHT:

Showers and some storms evening, then a break. Showers and possible storms again late tonight. Continued windy

Low: 58-62 Erie/53-57 Inland

Wind: S 15-30

