Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue to give us nice weather today, with decent sunshine (behind a little smoky haze at times) and warmer temperatures. Weak front may give us a few drops tomorrow, and will usher in some cooler air that will stay with us into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 2.11″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 27.94″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset 7:28 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 26 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny with some haze. Little breezy

High: 76-81

Wind: SW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Clear Evening, then becoming cloudy with a few showers possible after midnight

Low: 61 Erie…50-56 Inland/Mountains

Wind: S 5-15, becoming N 5 late

