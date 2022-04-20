Sunshine and modified temperatures for today as a high pressure builds into the region. The high will give way to an approaching cold front which will set off some showers later tonight and tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : Trace / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.24″ / Year: 12.05″ / Normal: 11.25″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : Trace/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 2.4″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 10410″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:32 AM / Sunset 8:08 PM Daylight: 13 hours 36 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and milder

High: 49-54

Wind: WNW 5-15, becoming N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds…Not as Cold…Showers After Midnight. Winds pick up

Low: 45 Erie/Near 40 Inland

Wind: SE 12-25 with gusts up to 30 mph

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.