Colder air and some upper level support will set off snow showers and a little sleet today. Little for Erie, with up to 2″ possible in the snow belts, mainly this morning. Some clearing for tonight, with a gradual warm up into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.08″ / Month: 2.11″ / Normal: 3.02″ / Year: 12.41″ / Normal: 12.03″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.5″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:22 AM / Sunset 8:15 PM Daylight: 13 hours 53 Minutes

TODAY:

Cold wind with some rain/snow/sleet mix, going to mainly wet snow showers today. Little for Erie, with a coating to locally 2″ on the snow belts. Most of the snow will fall this morning.

High: 35-40

Wind: NW 15-30

TONIGHT:

Some evening flurries, then clearing skies

Low: Near 32 Erie/Low 22-27 Elsewhere

Wind: W-NW 10-20, diminishing to 5-15 after midnight

