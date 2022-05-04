Low pressure moving through the area today, bringing cooler weather and plenty of clouds. Clouds will break tomorrow as high pressure builds in. It will also give us some milder temps.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.15″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 13.45″ / Normal: 12.81″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset 8:23 PM Daylight: 14 hours 10 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with some scattered mainly AM showers and drizzle

High: 55-59

Wind: N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Evening clouds, then clearing. Areas of fog forming after midnight

Low: 40-44

Wind: Light & Variable

