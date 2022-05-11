The sunny weather and warm temperatures will continue for the next few days as high pressure stays in control. Next chance of any rain will be this weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.57″ / Normal: 1.10″ / Year: 14.01″ / Normal: 13.58″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:31 PM Daylight: 14 hours 27 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 70-74 lake front, Near 80 Elsewhere

Wind: SE 5-15, becoming North lake front by early afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear skies

Low: 52-55 Erie/40s-50 Elsewhere

Wind: Light SE

