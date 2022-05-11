The sunny weather and warm temperatures will continue for the next few days as high pressure stays in control. Next chance of any rain will be this weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.57″ / Normal: 1.10″ / Year: 14.01″ / Normal: 13.58″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:31 PM Daylight: 14 hours 27 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny & Warm
High: 70-74 lake front, Near 80 Elsewhere
Wind: SE 5-15, becoming North lake front by early afternoon
TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear skies
Low: 52-55 Erie/40s-50 Elsewhere
Wind: Light SE
