Clouds will thicken up this morning with the approach of a warm front. Some showers may develop this afternoon, with the best chances later in the day. Showers and some storms will develop tonight into early Thursday as the front passes. We then get into warmer air that will stay through Saturday before cooling off again.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.33″ / Month: 2.62″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 15.06″ / Normal: 14.36″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Some Inland Fog, then Increasing Clouds…Chance Afternoon Showers

High: 62-66

Wind: Variable, then E 5

TONIGHT:

Periods of showers and maybe a thunderstorm, diminishing after midnight

Lows: 55 Evening Erie, rising to near 60 toward daybreak. Low 50s elsewhere

Wind: ESE 5-15, becoming WSW 10-20

