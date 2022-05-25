High pressure will remain in control today, giving us dry weather and warmer temperatures. Frontal system will approach tomorrow, with some scattered storms possible. Better chances of rain Thursday night into Friday. Some leftover showers Saturday, then a nice warm up and dry for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 4.02″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 16.46″ / Normal: 15.18″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM Daylight: 14 hours 52 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly Sunny & Warmer

High: 73-77

Wind: SE 8-15

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Good breeze

Lows’: Near 60 Erie/ 50s Elsewhere

Wind: SE 15-25 G30

THURSDAY:

Variable cloudiness, breezy and warm. Some showers or a storm possible

High: 77-81

Wind: S 15-30

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.