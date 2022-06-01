Approaching cold front will set off mainly PM showers and storms as it approaches. Some storms may be on the strong side, mainly inland/mountains. The front will stall just to our south tomorrow, keeping the chance of showers, along with cooler temperatures.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 4.54″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 16.98″ / Normal: 15.98″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 1 minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny morning, then a chance of showers/storms early afternoon. Better chances later in the day.
High: 82-86
Wind: SW-W 10-20
TONIGHT:
Showers/storms in the evening, tapering off after midnight
Lows: 58 Erie/ 54-57 Elsewhere
Wind: W-NW 5-15
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy and cooler. Some showers, especially Crawford/Warren counties and areas south
High: 67-70
