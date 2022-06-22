Another very warm and quite muggy day for the region. Some isolated showers and storms may form this morning with some instability. Even so, should see decent sunshine for much of the day, giving us very warm temperatures. Showers/storms will form inland sections late in the day as a cold front approaches from the west, and some lake breezes kick in. This will cut the humidity for tomorrow.

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.59″ / Normal: 2.58″ / Year: 18.57″ / Normal: 18.56″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 15 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Today:

Very warm and muggy. Some isolated showers/storms possible this morning. Otherwise partly sunny with scattered showers/storms developing this afternoon, mainly from Meadville to Warren and areas south and east.

High: 86-91

Wind: SW/W 5-15, except 10-18 near the lake

Tonight:

Some evening showers/storms far east, then mostly clear. Cooler and less humid

Low: 62 Erie…54-59 inland.

Wind: W/NW Near 10 mph….10-20 near the lake

