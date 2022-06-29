A cold front will approach the area today. Not much moisture with it. Limited showers, if any, would fall near midday or early afternoon. As the front moves north as a warm front, temperatures and humidity will rise through Friday.

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.60″ / Normal: 3.45″ / Year: 18.58″ / Normal: 19.43″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 13 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Today:

Clouds and sun. Breezy and warm. Some showers possible late morning into early afternoon.

High: 76-81.

Wind: SW/W 10-20

Tonight:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 64 Erie… 55-60 inland.

Wind: S 5-10

