Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Dry weather continues as high pressure settles in the Ohio valley. It will continue to be the dominant feature in the forecast through the early part of the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 3.10″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 28.93″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:10 AM / Sunset 7:15 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 8 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny skies
High: 70-74
Wind: SW-W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Clear skies through midnight, then some clouds
Low: Near 60 Erie/50s Inland and Mountains
Wind: Becoming S 5-10
