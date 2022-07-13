Upper level wave will approach the area this afternoon, which might set off a few showers or a storm. This threat will continue this evening before tapering off. High pressure gives us nice weather tomorrow into most of the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.14″ / Month: 1.18″ / Normal: 1.26″ / Year: 19.76″ / Normal: 20.94″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 59 minutes

TODAY:

Partly Sunny…Chance of scattered PM showers or an isolated inland storm

Highs: 76-81

Wind: W-NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered evening showers.

Low: 63 Erie/55-60 Elsewhere

Wind: Light/Variable

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny Skies

Highs: 75-79

Wind: NNW 5-10

