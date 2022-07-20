Plenty of heat today with a strong southerly wind developing. Cold front will pass through late evening or midnight. Will set off some storms and gusty winds as they pass. Keeping things warm and humid through the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.90″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 21.08″ / Normal: 21.68″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 48 minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny, hot and humid. Becoming breezy
Highs: 87-93 (Record ins 93)
Wind: SW 10-20, with some gusts to 25 this afternoon
TONIGHT:
Breezy with some showers/storms developing late evening through just after midnight. Rain ending by daybreak
Low: Low 70s Erie/63-67 Elsewhere
Wind: S-SW 10-20 with some higher gusts in storms
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy through noon with a chance of showers, then partly sunny and continued humid
Highs: 79-84
Wind: SW 12-25
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.