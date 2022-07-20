Plenty of heat today with a strong southerly wind developing. Cold front will pass through late evening or midnight. Will set off some storms and gusty winds as they pass. Keeping things warm and humid through the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.90″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 21.08″ / Normal: 21.68″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 48 minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Becoming breezy

Highs: 87-93 (Record ins 93)

Wind: SW 10-20, with some gusts to 25 this afternoon

TONIGHT:

Breezy with some showers/storms developing late evening through just after midnight. Rain ending by daybreak

Low: Low 70s Erie/63-67 Elsewhere

Wind: S-SW 10-20 with some higher gusts in storms

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy through noon with a chance of showers, then partly sunny and continued humid

Highs: 79-84

Wind: SW 12-25

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.