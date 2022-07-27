High pressure will slide east, allowing an approaching frontal system to affect the area. Morning sun will give way to more PM clouds, with some possible sct showers or storms. Better chances tonight as the front passes through. It will stall just to our south tomorrow, so will keep a threat of showers as well.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.98″ / Normal: 2.77″ / Year: 22.56″ / Normal: 22.45″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset 8:45 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 36 minutes

TODAY:

Morning sun, then increasing PM clouds with a chance of showers/storms

Highs: 78-83

Wind: S-SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

Low: 72 Erie/60s Elsewhere

Wind: SE-SW 5-10

THURSDAY:

Scattered morning showers or a storm, then partly sunny and humid

Highs: 78-82

Wind: WSW 10-20

