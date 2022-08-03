Large high pressure in the west will spread its influence into the local area today, allowing our temps to soar to 90 or so. After a muggy night, frontal system will set off some scattered showers/storms tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.23″ / Year: 22.72″ / Normal: 23.24″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:16 AM / Sunset 8:37 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 21 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warmer

Highs: 85-91

Wind: S 10-20

TONIGHT:

Warm and muggy. Chance of mainly late night showers or a storm

Low: 74 Erie/66-71 Elsewhere

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY:

Warm and humid. Some scattered mainly PM showers or storms around

Highs: 83-88

Wind: SW-W 8-15

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.