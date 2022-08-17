Upper low will continue to affect the region through tomorrow, circulating waves around it that will set off some scattered showers and storms. Warmer and more humid air will arrive in the region for the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.79″ / Normal: 1.67″ / Year: 23.49″ / Normal: 24.68″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset 8:20 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 50 minutes
TODAY:
Scattered morning showers/storms, then variable clouds with a chance of showers/storm this afternoon
Highs: 74-78
Wind: S-NE 5-10
TONIGHT:
Chance Showers in a few spots
Low: 62 Erie/50-55 Elsewhere
Wind: Light South
THURSDAY:
Partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers
Highs: 76-79
Wind: Becoming W 5-12
Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.