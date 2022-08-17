Upper low will continue to affect the region through tomorrow, circulating waves around it that will set off some scattered showers and storms. Warmer and more humid air will arrive in the region for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.79″ / Normal: 1.67″ / Year: 23.49″ / Normal: 24.68″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset 8:20 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 50 minutes

TODAY:

Scattered morning showers/storms, then variable clouds with a chance of showers/storm this afternoon

Highs: 74-78

Wind: S-NE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Chance Showers in a few spots

Low: 62 Erie/50-55 Elsewhere

Wind: Light South

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers

Highs: 76-79

Wind: Becoming W 5-12

