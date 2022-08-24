High pressure settles into the region today, giving us some real nice weather. This will be the dominate feature through tomorrow. Weak front may set off some showers Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY : 0.06″ / Month: 3.18″ / Normal: 2.50″ / Year: 25.88″ / Normal: 25.51″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:38 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 29 minutes

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Sunny

Highs: 79-83

Wind: S 5-10, becoming WNW

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds…Some Fog Late Inland & Mountains

Low: 63 Erie/50s Elsewhere

Wind: SW-5

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and warm

Highs: 83-87

Wind: SW-W 5-10

