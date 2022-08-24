High pressure settles into the region today, giving us some real nice weather. This will be the dominate feature through tomorrow. Weak front may set off some showers Friday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY : 0.06″ / Month: 3.18″ / Normal: 2.50″ / Year: 25.88″ / Normal: 25.51″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:38 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 29 minutes
TODAY:
Sunny to Partly Sunny
Highs: 79-83
Wind: S 5-10, becoming WNW
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds…Some Fog Late Inland & Mountains
Low: 63 Erie/50s Elsewhere
Wind: SW-5
THURSDAY:
Partly sunny and warm
Highs: 83-87
Wind: SW-W 5-10
