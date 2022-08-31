High pressure will build in today, providing a good breeze and lower humidity. Weak wave will bring some clouds tonight, then back to decent sunshine into the early part of the holiday weekend. Weak front may set off a few showers Sunday into Labor Day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY : 0.03″ / Month: 3.41″ / Normal: 3.24″ / Year: 26.11″ / Normal: 26.14″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset 7:56 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 11 minutes

TODAY:

Good breeze and less humid. Partly to mostly sunny

High: 72-77

Wind: W 12-25 with higher gusts at times

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds to mostly clear. Still a little breezy

Low: 62 Erie… 50s inland.

Wind: NW-N 12-25…10-15 late

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny skies

High: 70-75

Wind: NW-W 5-10

