Upper low spinning in central PA will continue to send a few waves into the region today, allowing for some possible sct showers/drizzle through the evening. Weather improves for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 0.64″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 26.83″ / Normal: 27.12″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset 7:44 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 52 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Cloudy with scattered or isolated showers possible, especially this morning
High: 70-75
Wind: N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with a chance of a few evening showers, then becoming partly cloudy late
Low: 63 Erie… 54-59 inland.
Wind: Light North/NE
THURSDAY:
Early clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies
High: 74-78
Wind: N-NE 5-10
