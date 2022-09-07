Upper low spinning in central PA will continue to send a few waves into the region today, allowing for some possible sct showers/drizzle through the evening. Weather improves for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 0.64″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 26.83″ / Normal: 27.12″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset 7:44 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 52 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy with scattered or isolated showers possible, especially this morning

High: 70-75

Wind: N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with a chance of a few evening showers, then becoming partly cloudy late

Low: 63 Erie… 54-59 inland.

Wind: Light North/NE

THURSDAY:

Early clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies

High: 74-78

Wind: N-NE 5-10

