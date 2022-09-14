High pressure will be the main feature influencing our weather for the next few days. It will bring generally fair weather. Temperatures will stay on the normal to cool side. As the high drifts farther east, warmer air will come in for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.82″ / Normal: 1.70″ / Year: 27.01″ / Normal: 28.06″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 7:32 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 32 minutes

Today:

Mix of sun and clouds, then mostly sunny

High: Near 75.

Wind: WSW 5-15, increasing to 10-20 PM

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Perhaps a sprinkle

Low: 56 Erie… 48-53 inland.

Wind: N/NW 5-15, becoming NE.

